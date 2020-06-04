PML-N MPA Mian Naveed tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: FIle

Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan has tested positive for coronavirus , reported Geo News on Thursday.

Naveed told Geo News during a telephonic conversation that his condition had deteriorated over the past few days after he experienced symptoms of the virus symptoms including fever, following which he got himself tested.

After the test result came back positive, the PML-N lawmaker said he has isolated himself at home and his condition is better now.

He also thanked all those who prayed for his speedy recovery.

A day earlier, two provincial assembly lawmakers succumbed to COVID-19.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala both passed away after being on ventilator for a few days.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Ali Khan, Kakakhel had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

"Mian Jamsheduddin was on ventilator for the last three days and passed away in the morning," Khan had said.

"Mian Jamsheduddin's son Mian Omar has recovered from coronavirus while other family members have tested negative for it," he had added.

Meanwhile, Cheema, a member of the Punjab Assembly, had been admitted to the Pakistan Kidney And Liver Institute (PKLI) after contracting the virus. He had been on a ventilator since Eid, according to hospital officials.

He also suffered from heart ailments, said the officials.