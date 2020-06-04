Abdul Khaliq Hazara being treated at Karachi hospital: Balochistan govt

Balochistan Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports, Culture and Tourism Abdul Khaliq Hazara is being given healthcare at a hospital in Karachi, said Liaquat Shahwani, spokesperson of the Balochistan government on Thursday.



Taking to microblogging website, Shahwani responded to the fake reports on social media that said the sports adviser has died of coronavirus.

“I contradict the baseless and misleading news reports regarding the death of Abdul Khaliq Hazara,” said the spokesperson.

“Abdul Khaliq Hazara is under treatment at a hospital in Karachi. He is in stable condition. We pray for his early recovery.”

Shahwani said the sports adviser is in good health and will soon be back after recovery. He also advised against spreading fake news on social media as is required of a responsible citizen.

The spokesperson, however, didn’t disclose the disease of the adviser.