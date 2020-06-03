Karachi hit by heavy dust storms

Casualties were feared as various parts of the Karachi were hit by strong winds and dust storms on Wednesday evening that plunged the city into darkness.

Among the areas impacted were Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and University Road.

Strong winds also blew in North Karachi, Saddar and adjoining areas.

According to the meteorological department, Western disturbances are passing through the country.

It said that thunderstorms with lightning can be expected and that storm cells have formed in the city's northern areas.

The sandstorms have a speed between 54 and 74 kilometres per hour, said the met department.

The storms are expected to last for at least an hour more, it was reported at 8pm.

The sudden change in weather pattern brought with it power outages in various neighbourhoods, including Saddar, Lyari, Malir, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Korangi.

The meteorological department also experienced a power outage.