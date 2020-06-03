AJK undergoes strict smart lockdown from today

Due to the rise in the coronavirus cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to implement a stricter version of the smart lockdown.

Those going out of homes without any solid reason will be fined Rs500 and children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to go out of their homes.

Similarly, those above the age of 60 will be barred from leaving their homes as the virus, if contracted, impacts the old disproportionately.

Traders, shopkeepers, hotel owners found violating the lockdown measures will have to pay a heavy fine.

It is pertinent that the coronavirus cases have risen to 271 in the region and seven people have lost their lives.

According to an official portal, 170 people have made a recovery from the virus so far.

On June 2, Azad Kashmir imposed a smart lockdown for 15 days, an official notification said.

Educational institutions, shrines, playgrounds, and cinemas will remain closed, while public gatherings are also prohibited, according to the notification.