Zara Noor Abbas faces flak for saying her fairness cream ads 'are killing no one'

Zara Noor Abbas became target of immense criticism after posting a video of an African-American girl

As the Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum, a conversation around racism has also been sparked in many South Asian countries where discrimination over skin colour is nothing new.

Owing to that, many Pakistani stars who have previously endorsed fairness creams are getting called out over their ‘hypocrisy’ for advocating for Black Lives Matter movement while still promoting colourism in South Asian societies.

Pakistani actor Zara Noor Abbas became target of immense criticism after posting a video of an African-American girl detailing the struggle she goes through on the basis of her skin.

One social media user was quick to call out the Chhalawa star, pointing out how she has in the past worked for fairness cream ads.



However, Zara came forth to defend herself claiming fairness creams are doing no harm to the world.

“That does not promote killing. Does not promote racism. Stop making this out of context when it is not the agenda. Your word doesn’t matter here. What matters is human life and equality and this is what I am here for. A face wash is killing No one,” she commented.

However, many netizens were quick to correct the star’s beliefs, saying the beauty commercials do lead towards racist ideologies.

“Just apologise for promoting colourism which is an extension of racism and learn better. You can’t justify promoting fairness creams because they didn’t kill anyone directly,” said one user.

“A facewash is killing no one but obviously promoting racism. If Fairness/skin complexion isn’t promoting racism then what else is?” chimed in another.