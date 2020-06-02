Saeed Ghani says schools will be the last to be reopened in Sindh

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani reiterated on Tuesday that there is no final decision as yet regarding the reopening of schools in the province as the coronavirus cases continued to rise in the country.

According to Geo News, Ghani said that the schools will be the last places to be reopened in the province.

The minister said that in the current situation, parents will not send their children to schools.

On the issue of permitting public transport on roads, the Sindh minister said that the matter is under consideration and will be approved along with Standard Operating Procedures.

The Sindh home department on Monday extended the provincial lockdown until June 30, keeping in view the worrying rise in the virus cases. A formal notification was also issued in this regard.

A notification issued from Sindh Home Department said: "Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6:00 am to 7:00 pm)."

The move to reopen businesses in the province is part of Sindh's adherence to the Supreme Court's directive to formulate a uniform policy with regard to the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, Ghani had said that schools may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum will soon be introduced, as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.

As of today, Sindh has recorded more than 29,000 cases and above 500 deaths.