CM Murad sees May as a month of loss of life

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah declared May as the the "month of loss of life" because of the to rise in new coronavirus cases, deaths and the unfortunate PIA plane crash in Karachi.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that deaths stemming from the coronavirus started from March 19 when the first patient died.

While sharing a monthly outlook, Shah said that in March, the virus claimed nine lives, in April 109 lives were lost, and in May, 363 lives were claimed by the coronavirus.

"In this way, corona [sic] has claimed 481 valuable lives, including 16 on its last day, May 31," said the minister. He added that apart from coronavirus, Pakistan also lost 97 lives in the PIA plane crash in Karachi on May 22.

“We have lost 515 lives in May alone,” he said, "with a heavy heart and prayed for the departed souls", according to the statement.

The chief minister, in his daily statement on the number of coronavirus cases, said that 4,100 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 885 were positive.

“This means our detection ratio comes to 21.6% which is again higher than various countries,” said Shah. He added that so far, Sindh has conducted 180,803 tests out which 28,245 cases were diagnosed positive, which translates to 15.6% of the total tests.



The chief minister said that 16 more patients died during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll of the province to 481 — a 1.7% mortality rate.

“Of the total, 334 patients or 31% are in critical condition. Of these, 62 are on ventilators,” said Shah.

He said currently 13,954 patients are under treatment in Sindh out of which 12,773 were in home isolation, 108 at isolation centres and 1,073 at different hospitals.

The chief minister said that 553 more patients were cured in the last 24 hours and have returned to their normal lives.

“I am glad to disclose that 13,810 patients or 49 of the total patients have recovered and [are] leading [a] normal life,” said Shah.

Shah, while sharing the district wise breakdown, stated that out of 885 new cases, 617 cases were from Karachi. They include 184 in district East, 146 in district South , 127 in district Central, 27 in district Korangi, 46 in Malir and 41 in West.

He said Sukkur has 37 cases, Khairpur 34, Ghotki 27, Hyderabad 25, Larkana 24, Jacobabad 24, Shikarpur 16, eight each in Jamshoro and Sanghar, Mirpurkhas five, Kambar and Badin three each, Shaheed Benazirabad two, Matiari, Dadu, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan have one each.

“The threat [of local transmission] is quite dangerous because it spreads exponentially and we have to contain it by observing social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings,” advised the minister.

According to Shah, 34 flights from April 18 to May 28, brought back 6,378 stranded Pakistanis back to Karachi, of which 1,208 were infected.

“We took proper care of the stranded Pakistanis and kept them in isolation and started discharging those who recovered,” he said.

Plane crash

The chief minister, while sharing data for the identification of bodies recovered from the PIA plane crash, said that out of 97 bodies, 75 have been identified and handed over to their heirs.

"Now, eight bodies are in the mortuary of Chippa and 14 at Edhi," he said. He added that the process of matching the DNA of the remaining bodies is in progress.