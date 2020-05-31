Katy Perry was 'clinically depressed' after ‘Witness’ failed the charts

Katy Perry admits to clinical depression diagnosis after ‘Witness’ failed the charts. Photo: Insider

Katy Perry is on of Hollywood most idolized and successful singers. However that does not mean she has always had hounding success at every turn, as one of her most hopeful albums, Witness ended up flopping the charts and that caused her a vast amount of grief.

According to a recent report by IANS, Perry admitted, "Coming out of 'Witness', which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed.”

"I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to understand why I relied so much on validation. I had to realise that everything related to my career isn't all of what life is, it's just a part of who I am."

She further went on to say, "This new record is a real snapshot of resilience, which is my favourite word, because I've been writing it over the past two years. I really went through that journey and a lot of beautiful songs came from it."