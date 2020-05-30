Alleged Daesh terrorist arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: During a combined operation, the Special Investigation Unit police arrested late on Friday a suspected Daesh terrorist, with input from the federal intelligence agency.

During the operation, the SIU said it recovered weapons and other material from the possession of the suspect.

Police said that the alleged Daesh terrorist has been identified as Sikandar Khan, who also confessed to his association with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan before 2019.

In 2013, the suspect was arrested in several cases including incidents of terrorism, said the SIU.

The unit said that the suspect was transferred to the Mardan jail, where he was released after serving prison time.

During investigation, the terrorist also confessed to involvement in extortion activities in the past year, said the SIU, adding that Sikandar Khan also sent a extortion threat to Dr Siraj in the jurisdiction of PIB police station.

Upon refusal to pay the said amount, the suspect conducted a bomb-and-fire attack at the doctor’s clinic.

A case was registered against the suspect in the police station based on terrorism and other charges.

In a similar incident, the SIU said the alleged terrorist also asked for extortion money from a citizen named Haleem in Korangi, after which he was booked under similar charges at the relevant police station.

The SIU said that it is conducting raids to catch the other accomplices of the suspect, adding that it is conducting forensic investigation of the weapons recovered from the terrorist.