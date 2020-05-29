ANP stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour recovers from coronavirus

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour. — Twitter

Awami National Party stalwart Ghulam Ahmad Bilour recovered from the coronavirus at nearly 80 years of age, Geo News reported on Friday..



Bilour, an Awami National Party stalwart and former member of the National Assembly, tested positive for the virus on May 18 after which he went into self-isolation.



In a twitter post to announce the devlopment, he said: "After being in complete isolation, I've tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19 Alhamdulilah."

"I would urge all those infected with this virus to isolate yourselves and follow all precautions. I also thank all those who prayed for my better health," he added.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — who is in London for his treatment — called Bilour and congratulated him on his recovery.

The ANP leader said that Sharif had asked him to pray for his health.

Furthermore, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, said in a tweet: "A frail Haji Ghulam Bilour defeated the powerful coronavirus."

Previously, several politicians including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had tested positive for coronavirus, after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.