Commecs college's old student association president Asif Arif dies of COVID-19

KARACHI: Mohammad Asif Arif, the president of Commecs college's old student association, died of COVID-19, it emerged on Friday.

Arif was also the trustee of the Commecs Educational Trust (CET).

"It is with a heavy heart and grief announcing the news of passing away of our beloved President Commecs Old Student Association COSA and trustee of Commecs Mr Asif Arif due to corona virus," said a post to announce his demise on a Facebook page for the college.

Arif's funeral prayers were held today at 1:20pm at Baitul Salaam mosque in Defence, Phase IV.

According to Saad bin Mujeeb, a friend who studied with him in IBA, Arif developed a cough four days ago and went to Ziauddin Hospital. He was told "it is not serious right now since there is no fever" and was asked to monitor his health.

Saad, who retold the incident in a video message, said that Arif fell severely ill in the early hours of Friday and an attempt was made to have him hospitalised "but there were no free Covid [sic] beds in most hospitals".

"He was eventually admitted to Civil Hospital and his oxygen saturation levels dropped very rapidly," said Saad.

He said that he wishes to warn everyone that the virus must be taken seriously and "it is not a joke". One must refrain from thinking it will not affect them or that "it affects very few and people mostly recover", he said.

"I did not believe that someone that close to me would get affected and die. So please take care of yourselves."