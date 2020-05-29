Pakistan to resume outbound international flight operations tomorrow: PCAA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said Friday outbound international flight operations would resume tomorrow (Saturday), the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said Friday, with the exception of Gwadar and Turbat airports.

In a notice to airmen (NOTAM) a couple of weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced an ease in the coronavirus lockdown, the PCAA said the development was "as per the decision taken by the government of Pakistan".

"All national and foreign carriers are permitted to start scheduled/non-scheduled and charter operations for outbound passengers only, with effect from May 29, 2020, 1900 UTC [12am local time, Saturday] from all international airports except Gwadar and Turbat airports.

"The restrictions on inbound passenger operations into Pakistan shall continue. However, special permission is required from government of Pakistan by national foreign carriers and charter operators for flights with inbound passengers on case-to-case basis.

"Additionally diplomatic, special, and cargo flights to/from Pakistan shall also be permitted. All airlines shall adhere to the standard operating procedures for international passenger and charter flights," it added.