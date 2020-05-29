341 healthcare workers across Punjab affected by COVID-19

The News/Files

As many as 341 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19 across Punjab, according to a report issued by the directorate general health services issued on May 28.

The number is up from a day earlier when 241 medical professionals were tested positive for the deadly disease.

As per the latest report, 2,173 healthcare workers were suspected of being carriers of the virus. All the suspected have been tested and 15.6% have the virus. On the other hand, 84% have tested negative.

The positivity rate amongst doctors, nurses and other medics in the province has shot up from the previous 12.7% to 15.6%.

Separately, on Thursday, the province sampled 5,348 tests in a single day while it has the capacity of 6,400 daily tests, according to official figures.

Also, the report notes that the majority, 7,034, cases in the province are in the age bracket between 16-30 years.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Punjab recorded its highest death tally, 29, related to coronavirus in a single day.