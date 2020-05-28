close
Thu May 28, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 28, 2020

Pakistan restored balance of power in region this day in 1998, DG ISPR on Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 28, 2020

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan restored the balance of power in the region by establishing nuclear deterence.

Paying tribute to Youm-e-Takbeer, the DG ISPR said that on the day Pakistan successfully established credible, minimum nuclear deterrence.

On behalf of the Armed Forces, the army's spokesman saluted all those involved in the process, including scientists and engineers.

The country is observing Youm-e-Takbeer today to commemorate Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests in the Chaghi mountain of Balochistan in 1998.

May 28 is celebrated as a national day commemoration of the Chagai-I and Chagai-II tests when Pakistan detonated seven nuclear devices in response to India's five detonations of Pokhran-II in 1998.

