KP government revises timings for shops

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday announced that shops — except for medical and essential item shops — in the province will close at 5pm from today onwards.

“The government measures are being done to protect the people from coronavirus,” Advise to Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir announced while speaking to the media in Peshawar.

He added that barbershops will only remain open from Friday till Sunday. “If the people cooperate then lockdown will be eased, [if not] then it would be stricter,” said Wazir.

Wazir added that profiteers and hoarders will not be allowed to take advantage of the situation. “Right now we are in a state of war,” said the adviser, adding that coronavirus can only be fought if safety precautions are followed.

Earlier this month. the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced an easing of the lockdown in the province to facilitate economic activity.



According to an official notification, the provincial government had allowed all shops to remain open for four days a week.

Apart from shops selling daily need items, other shops will remain closed from Friday to Sunday.

The businesses were allowed to operate until 4pm.