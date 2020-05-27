Sindh reports 699 new cases in last 24 hours

Photo: File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the province has reported 699 new cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours to take the provincial tally to 24,206.

"A total 2,170 tests were conducted in the province during last 24 hours," the chief minister said in a statement, adding that about 14,556 patients were currently under treatment, out of which 12,836 patients are self-isolating at their homes.

Speaking about the patients under treatment in the province, Shah said that 235 patients were in a critical condition in Sindh out of which 42 patients are on ventilator.

The chief minister added that with six new deaths during the last 24 hours, the death-tally across the province has risen to 380.

A day earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab refuted reports of the provincial government imposing a curfew in the province .

"The Sindh government has not taken any decision to impose a curfew across the province," Wahab said while rubbishing rumours on social media about a curfew in a bid to contain the coronavirus from spreading faster in the province.

"News on social media about [imposition of] curfew are wrong," he said. "People should not lend an ear to misleading news."

Wahab advised people to play their part in stemming the spread of the coronavirus and appealed to masses to support the government in its efforts to save citizens' lives.

He also urged the public not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily so that they remained safe within the confines of their residences.