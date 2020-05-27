Fascist Modi govt threat to India's minorities, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fascist Modi government was not only a threat to India's minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens' status, but also threat to regional peace,"

In a series of tweets, the prime minister lashed out at the "Hindutva Supremacist Modi government" by saying that it was becoming a threat to India's neighbours.

He cited India's border disputes with China and Nepal as well as the adverse impact of the Modi government's Citizenship Act on Bangladesh.

"The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi's Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India's neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation," he tweeted.

He said that India was a threat to its minorities "by relegating them to 2nd class citizens' status" and to regional peace as well.

"All this after illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India's minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens' status, but also threat to regional peace," he tweeted.

Qureshi urges India to 'behave responsibly' in border dispute with China

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had slammed New Delhi for its aggressive stance against Beijing as tensions between India and China soared following escalation at the eastern Laddakh border region.

"India's intentions do not look good," said FM Qureshi, speaking to Geo News. "India has already heated up the occupied Kashmir front and you know very well its attitude towards Nepal [on border issue]," he said, adding that New Delhi was also sabotaging peace in Afghanistan.

He blamed India for giving rise to tensions in the region by carrying out construction activities in territory that was considered disputed between it and China. "A war was fought between India and China in 1962 and again, India is resorting to aggressive posturing in the same territory," he said.