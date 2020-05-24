'Americans are sending Eid Mubarak wishes' to Pakistan: US Ambassador Jones

Ambassador Jones said one of his favourite desserts is kheer. Twitter/U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad)/via The News

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones on Sunday wished the Pakistani people on completion of Ramadan and the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, saying: "Americans are sending Eid Mubarak wishes!"

In a special video message on Twitter, Ambassador Jones noted that one of his favourite desserts was kheer.



"We admire those who fasted and helped others during Ramadan while looking forward to the joyous celebrations of Eid," the ambassador said. "I’ve always been impressed with the incredible generosity of Pakistanis who give to the less fortunate, especially during Ramadan and Eid.

"Americans are sending Eid Mubarak wishes – as shown in this picture my wife too in Providence, Rhode Island. We wish everyone a safe and healthy time that includes special precautions to keep everyone free of coronavirus," he added.

Jones also spoke of the US-Pakistan partnership, especially in terms of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The United State just added another $6 million in new funding, including from our Centers for Disease Control, to strengthen Pakistan’s response by expanding training for health workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities; and, providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.

With the new funding, the total assistance from the US to Pakistan — a priority country for coronavirus response — has risen to $21 million.

"We’re deepening our collaboration between Pakistani and American healthcare authorities in a coordinated effort, as Prime Minister [Imran] Khan and President [Donald] Trump directed," Jones said.

"This is truly a two-way partnership. We thank Pakistan for its recent delivery of medical supplies to the United States as a gesture of friendship that is deeply appreciated," he added.

"Together, we will overcome this virus and build a healthy, prosperous future for Pakistanis and Americans alike. Stay safe and healthy!"