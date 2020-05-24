Shibli Faraz says Modi regime's war crimes in Kashmir 'a direct challenge to world's conscience'

The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: India's war crimes in occupied Kashmir were "a direct challenge to the world's conscience", Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Sunday, days after New Delhi's troops killed two Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Eid-ul-Fitr congregations earlier today did not take place in large numbers in the Muslim-majority territory due to the fears of coronavirus. People prayed in small groups or individually, Times of India reported.

This was the second time that large Eid congregations were not observed; last year, Eid-ul-Azha congregations did not take place as New Dehli had on August 5, 2019, abrogated the Himalayan region's special status under Article 370.

"This Eid we confront the lives lost to COVID19 and in the tragic air crash on Jummah tul Widdah which has left so many families in shock and grief," Faraz said on Twitter. "Let us also not forget the suffering & oppression of our Kashmiri brothers in IOJK."

"The brazen Commission of war crimes in IOJK by Hindutva Supremacists Modi regime is a direct challenge to world's conscience," the minister added.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier today wished a "special Eid Mubarak" to the Kashmiris in the occupied region for their patience.

"Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces," he said in a tweet.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government unilaterally imposed a decision to unlawfully annex occupied Kashmir into India.

This was in part fulfillment of the longstanding promise by the BJP in previous elections. Now, the Indian authorities have notified new rules permitting all those who have lived in occupied Kashmir for 15 years or studied there for seven years to apply for a domicile.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the Pakistan Army was observing Eid-ul-Fitr solemnly in solidarity with Kashmiris living under Indian occupation, particularly since the illegal, inhuman lockdown on August 5 and the ensuing atrocities.

“India is trying to shift the global attention away from worsening humanitarian crisis and violence in Indian occupied Kashmir to LoC by targeting innocent civilians across the line," Gen Bajwa had said.

"Kashmir is a disputed territory and any attempt to challenge the disputed status including any political or military thought related to aggression will be responded with full national resolve and military might.

"Disturbing the stability matrix in South Asia can lead to dire consequences,” he had said.