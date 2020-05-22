COVID-19 outbreak: Eid holidays begin in Pakistan amid pandemic

A massive traffic jams in front of at Liaquatabad Market as a large number of people throng to a nerby market for Eid shopping. Photo: APP

Pakistan, like all Muslim countries, is gearing up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr amid the coronavirus pandemic a day after it reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single day.

The coronavirus positive cases in the country have already crossed 50,000 but the government has eased many restrictions in the country.

Eid holidays

Pakistan has started observing Eid holidays from today (May 22) and will continue to do so till May 27, a notification from the interior ministry said on Saturday.

Jummat-ul-Wida and Eid prayers

Congregational prayers of Juma, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be offered in accordance with the 20-point SOPs formulated by President Arif Alvi and Pakistani ulema of different sects across the country.

Moonsighting

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet on May 23 (Saturday) in Karachi for the Shawwal moon-sighting, according to the spokesperson for the ministry of religious affairs.

Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman will preside over the meeting.

"Meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time. The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad will hold its meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony," the statement read.

However, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24 (Sunday) in many countries including Pakistan.

Speaking in a TV programme, Fawad said according to the calendar prepared by the science ministry, this year Eid will be celebrated across the country on May 24.

The minister said the interesting thing is that the festival will be celebrated on the same day in almost all parts of the world along with Pakistan, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

Eid shopping being observed with SOPs

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a suo motu case, had ordered the provincial government to ensure that shopping malls and markets remain open seven days a week, which were earlier closed during the lockdown.

All provinces have announced that markets will remain open from 9am - 5pm and has made it compulsory for traders to ensure that the SOPs are followed.

However, Punjab has announced that markets in the province will remain open from 9am till 10 pm from May 21 till May 24.