Meghan Markle's dignity, consistency will make her a legend, says 'Suits' co-star Eric Roberts

Meghan Markle's co-star Eric Roberts had nothing but nice things to say about working with the Duchess in her famed TV series Suits.



Gushing over the former actress's pre-royalty days while promoting his step daughter Morgan Simons' Pi BakeShop, Roberts told Us Weekly, "That group who make that show are just incredible. It’s an incredible group. It’s an incredible experience."

"Everybody loves each other. They all help each other. They’re all kind. They all have wonderful actor’s common courtesy to each other, about what each other needs. … She [Markle] was lovely every day," he added.



Commending Markle for conducting herself with immense dignity and poise during her tumultous royal journey, the actor said, "What a great story. My wife and I are such fans of both those boys and Diana. We were such fans.

The Dark Knight star added, "I like how the boys are not alike, but they have a bond. And they have their own lives, but they have a loyalty to each other. It’s nice.”

Roberts also shared his thoughts on how Markle has handled the media scrutiny gracefully, “That poor woman is in the eye of the storm. My media eye is a glance compared to her bright white glare media. Never will a day pass when she can relax anywhere but in her room with her husband.

“To carry it with dignity and with consistency and with kindness are going to make her a legend. And I think she’s going to pull it off, because she’s a cool chick, and she’s got a cool husband. … They seem organically, thoroughly happy and hopefully people will be kind to them.”