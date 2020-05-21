India's false flag operation is imminent, warns PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again stressed on Thursday that India is gearing up for false flag operation to divert the entire world’s attention from the genocide it’s committing in its part of Jammu & Kashmir.



At least 15 homes of the Kashmiri citizens were torched by the Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday, he wrote on his official Twitter handle, adding India is subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression with the help of its 900,000 security forces stationed in IOJK.

PM Khan also shared some images of the torched and destructed houses of the Kashmiri people.

He also reiterated that India is about to launch a false flag operation in order to divert the world’s attention away from the deteriorating human rights situation in IOJK.

A couple of days ago on May 17, PM Khan tweeted to voice the same apprehensions. He had said Indian premier Narendra Modi’s Hindutva supremacist occupation government is committing war crimes in IOJK, including attempts to change the demography of the Himalayan territory in violation of 4th Geneva Convention.

In his multiple tweets on May 17, Khan spoke about his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's "RSS-inspired doctrine" in occupied Kashmir — a Muslim-majority region in the Himalayas that has been under a brutal curfew and communications blackout since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi scrapped its special status.

PM Imran said Modi had clearly set up the moves of his fascist government would implement in occupied Kashmir. "First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory," he wrote.



The premier said the Indian prime minister's second step to continue aggression in occupied Kashmir was through "a three-pronged approach".

"One, trying to crush them with brute force [including] using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris [especially] youth and isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links."

He said the last step of the three-pronged approach was to corrupt the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and blatantly lie to the world to show it as terrorism from Pakistan.

On May 6, Imran Khan had expressed the same apprehension of imminent false flag operation from India and called upon the international community to take notice of brutality being committed in the occupied Kashmir before it jeopardises the peace and security in South Asia.

In a series of May 6 tweets, the prime minister said, “I have been warning the world about India's continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.”

“Latest baseless allegations by India of "infiltration" across [the Line of Control] LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. The indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India's oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris,” he said.

The prime minister added, “The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India's reckless moves jeopardise peace and security in South Asia.”

The premier’s remarks came after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and other officials alleged that Pakistan has been operating terrorist launch pads from it's side of the LoC and attempting to infiltrate the border into the Indian side.