Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses COVID-19 response

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to discuss a range of matters, including the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, "matters pertaining to internal security", relief efforts for the communities affected by the pandemic, and the "overall regional situation" came under discussion.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed were also present during the meeting," read the statement.

Last week, Gen Bajwa had visited Quetta and interacted with personnel busy in COVID-19 relief activities, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR, in the statement, said: "During the visit, [the] COAS attended a briefing at the Southern Command Headquarters (HQ), visited the garrison quarantine facility for COVID-19, and interacted with troops busy in COVID-19 relief activities."

At the HQ, the army chief "was briefed in detail on the security situation, operational preparedness of the formation, and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders".

Gen Bajwa was informed about the formation's efforts to assist civil administration in fighting the pandemic and "continued measures for the socio-economic uplift of the area", said the statement.

The army chief said that Balochistan is the "future of Pakistan" and that it is the armed forces' duty to fully assist its government and the people for a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

The army chief directed all commanders to reach out to people in far-flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19.