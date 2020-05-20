PM Imran says Senate session to be summoned soon

Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed contemporary political issues, arising out of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, with Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran met with Awan today, where he said that a Senate session should be summoned.

“The federation is the most important thing to me,” said the prime minister.

PM Imran said that the PTI-led government is determined to strengthen the national institutions.

He added that the government is making comprehensive plans regarding the situation due to the pandemic.

The premier said that people should ensure that they are following SOPs, laid out by the government, while celebrating Eid this year.

Later today, PM Imran Khan will address the session of the World Economic Forum via video link to discuss ways and measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak that has wracked the world.

PM Imran will also apprise the world community about the measures put in place by the government to battle the disease.

In the recent in-person sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate, the lawmakers had criticised the premier for his conspicous absence from the parliamentary huddle that came during a crucial time.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to lift the lockdown in phases, to maintain a balance between economic activities and protective measures against COVID-19.

While addressing the nation last week to explain and defend the government's decision to ease the lockdown, PM Imran said: "We have to live with the virus this year."



As of today, Pakistan has recorded more than 46,500 cases of the virus with above 1,000 deaths.