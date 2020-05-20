Indian troops indiscriminate firing leaves three civilians severely injured: ISPR

The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: Three civilians were severely injured on Wednesday when Indian troops resorted to indiscriminate firing along the the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement by the ISPR, the unprovoked shelling by Indian troops took place in Nikial sector in Khanni and Ooli villages.

"Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation using mortars and automatics in Nikial Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Khanni and Ooli villages, three innocent civilians received critical injuries.

"All injured evacuated and being provided with medical care," read the statement by the ISPR.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have ratcheted up over the past couple of days due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by the former.

The Indian Army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, leaving a citizen seriously injured.



"Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along [the] LOC deliberately targeting [the] civilian population," the ISPR had said in a statement.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces.