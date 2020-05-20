Brad Pitt’s ‘Friends’ cameo with Jennifer Aniston: All that went down behind the scenes

At the time of the show’s filming, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been happily together

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans were over the moon when Hollywood’s then-highly sought-after couple shared screens together on the timeless sitcom from the nineties, Friends.

The Fight Club actor’s guest appearance on the widely-poplar show till date remains one of the most exciting moment for fans and it seems he too, is clinging on to that memory.

Pitt, 56, had opened up about his cameo on the show last year during an interview with Access Hollywood, and spilled the tea on what went down behind the scenes.

“I remember it. It’s a great cast, man. I mean, they laugh and really have a great time with each other,” he recalled.

“But I flubbed my first line. We had to stop and start again,” he added.

The actor had guest-starred in season eight’s episode titled The One with the Rumor, where he essayed the role of Will Colbert, Rachel Green’s [played by Aniston] nemesis from high school.

At the time of the show’s filming, Pitt and Aniston had been happily together and the actor often visited the set to support his ladylove, and sit out of sight from the audience as to not draw attention.

The team behind the show one day decided to rope him in for a special episode and the actor happily agreed as not only was he a fan of the show, but the cameo would give him a chance to promote his film Spy Game.

His cameo in the memorable episode also earned him an Emmy nod for the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.