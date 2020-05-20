PTI lawmaker passess away after battle against coronavirus in Lahore

Shaheen Raza. Photo: File

LAHORE: Shaheen Raza, a PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) became the first lawmaker on Wednesday to lose her life after contracting coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore, reported Geo News.



According to Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, Raza had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

He added that the deceased was also a patient of blood pressure and diabetes.

Previously, many politicians including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani had tested positive for coronavirus after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.