Meghan Markle sought help from Adele's '21' when going through her divorce

Meghan Markle may be in a good place with husband Prince Harry currently but prior to this, she had been married to producer Trevor Engelson.

Despite having a short-lived marriage from 2011 to 2013, the former couple had been in a relationship for nearly seven years.

And while the Duchess of Sussex has in the past stayed mum on her first marriage, some reports suggest that the divorce did take a toll on her. However, what helped her get back on her feet was British singer-songwriter Adele and her album 21.

She had given a brief insight into her split from Engelson in 2013 with her now-defunct blog The Tig , where she wrote: “It was such a bolt from the blue. Even after five years, [Engelson] can barely contain his anger.”

“I no longer spend a single minute on those who lie or want to manipulate. I decided not to coexist anymore with pretense, hypocrisy, dishonesty, and cheap praise,” she further wrote.

A source has now revealed to the Mirror that during that rough patch, the vocal powerhouse helped her with 2011 album 21. “Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from Engelson.”