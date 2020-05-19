Ryan Seacrest's fans think he suffered a stroke on-air during ‘Idol’ finale

Ryan Seacrest left fans worried after the finale of ;American Idol' where he appeared to be visibly disheveled

According to the audience, the American radio personality’s words sounded slurred with his right eye appearing larger than the other, leading many into speculating that he may have suffered a stroke. Rumours escalated after Seacrest remained absent the next day from Live with Kelly and Ryan.

However, a representative of the 45-year-old has assured fans that Seacrest is doing okay and is trying to adjust to the new normal.

“Ryan [Seacrest] did not have any kind of stroke last night. Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” the rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off,” it was further revealed.



