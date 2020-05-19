Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar expects justice to prevail in MSR's case

LONDON: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar expects justice to prevail in Jang/Geo group's Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman’s case who is under the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) illegal custody.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman has been in the anti-graft watchdog's custody for over 60 days in a case of a private property matter which dates back almost four decades.

Sarwar, in a briefing arranged by the Overseas Pakistani Journalists Action Committee (OPJAC), said: “The government has no control on NAB. They are arresting people from our government, the media, and the opposition. If people think there are excessive powers with NAB then a discussion can be done regarding this subject. No person should be victimised, the law should be equal for all."

Sarwar addressed over 25 journalists working from London belonging to various media houses in the briefing.

Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farouqi mentioned how the international media was raising a hue and cry over the diminishing media freedom in Pakistan.

According to a latest report, Pakistan fell 3 spots in the World's Press Freedom Index from 142 to 145.

Farouqi mentioned how censorship and different forms of coercion were bringing a bad name to Pakistan in the international realm and how other governments including Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg had condemned MSR's unlawful arrest.

Sarwar, who himself is an avid reader of international publications responded: "I always watch whatever is happening in the international media but I want to say that for us Pakistan's interest is prime. Please have faith; this issue will be resolved subtly. Merit will be applied."



Journalist unions in Britain and elsewhere have strongly condemned MSR's arrest, terming it a brazen attack on free media in Pakistan.

MSR’s arrest and continuing detention have drawn international condemnation and his detention has been termed a classic example of how free media is being subjugated under the current government.

Mir Shakil ur Rehman was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on March 12. Despite fully cooperating with the authorities, he was arrested in the complaint verification stage which goes against the NAB's protocols and standards of procedures.



MSR's arrest has been classified as the eighth most urgent case in the threat to press freedom, according to Time Magazine. Paris-based Reporters without Borders, New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and various other international organisations have termed MSR's arrest as an attack on press freedom.

Recently, The South Asia Democracy Watch has written to The White House, the Secretary of State, and members of the Senate and House members of the Foreign Relations Committee condemning the illegal confinement of Jang/Geo group Editor in Chief.

In his last hearing, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's judicial remand was extended till 1 June but journalists nationwide continue to protest against the diminishing media freedoms in Pakistan.