Man injured in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Indian army resorts to unprovoked firing leaving a civilian injured. — The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: A civilian was left seriously injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

ISPR, in a statement, said: "Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along [the] LOC deliberately targeting [the] civilian population."

According to the military's media wing, due to the indiscriminate fire of automatics at a civil house in Jijot village, an innocent citizen sustained serious injuries [who was] evacuated to [a] nearby health facility and provided with necessary medical care.

Indian diplomat summoned

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC in Khuiratta Sector, on 17th May 2020, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces, 37-years-old Muhammad Shafi S/o Khushi Muhammad, resident of Jijot village, had sustained serious injuries.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement read.



In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the FO underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

The statement added that Indian occupation forces display a complete disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing resulting in a large number of civilian shahadats and injuries.



The FO said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.