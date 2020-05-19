Seven soldiers martyred in two separate terrorist incidents in Balochistan

Photo: File

Seven Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in two separate incidents in Balochistan on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



According to ISPR, the FC personnel were martyred in two different attacks in Balochistan's Kech and Mach areas.

“Six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced Shahadat in the IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty,” ISPR said.

Naib Subedar Ihsan ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and Abdul Jabbar, the driver were martyred in the attack.

In another incident, during an exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced Shahadat.