Modi aims to paint Kashmir's right to self-determination as terrorism abetted by Pakistan: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about Modi's 'RSS-inspired doctrine' in occupied Kashmir. The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: India's Narendra Modi seeks to paint the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination as terrorism abetted by Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran talked about Modi's "RSS-inspired doctrine" in occupied Kashmir — a Muslim-majority region in the Himalayas that has been under a brutal curfew and communications blackout since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi had scrapped its special status.



The premier said Modi had clearly set up the moves his fascist government would implement in occupied Kashmir. "First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory," he wrote.



The premier said the Indian prime minister's second step to continue aggression in occupied Kashmir was through "a three-pronged approach".

"One, trying to crush them with brute force [including] using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; and three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris [especially] youth and isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links."

He said the last step of the three-pronged approach was to corrupt the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and blatantly lie to the world to show it as "terrorism from Pakistan".

"Third, by trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self determination guaranteed in UNSC Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan — to create [opportunity] for a false flag operation against [Pakistan] while detracting world attention away from Indian state terrorism in IOJK," PM Imran added.

'Mindless killing spree'

Earlier this week, Pakistan had condemned India's continued aggression and violence against the people of occupied Kashmir even as they struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Foreign Office had said: "As the world is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, India is busy further brutalising the Kashmiri people in IOJ&K.

"The cold-blooded murder of Peer Mehrajuddin by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Budgam, today, is the latest in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces."

The Foreign Office had added that the police resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful protesters while they took to the streets and expressed that these brutalities could not be "condemned enough".

"No matter how brutal its tactics, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people. Nor will India ever succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ resolve to realise their inalienable right to self-determination," the statement had said.



"The world community must hold India to account for its crimes in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Justice for Kashmiris remains indispensable for peace in South Asia," it had added.