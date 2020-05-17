close
Sun May 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 17, 2020

Four terrorists killed by CTD in encounter in Bahawalpur

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 17, 2020
Photo: File

BAHAWALPUR: Four terrorists were killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during  an operation ear Azam Chowk in Bhawalpur on Sunday, reported Geo News.

According to a CTD official, an exchange of fire took place between the CTD officials and the militants in which four terrorists were killed. Three, however, managed to escape. The slain terrorists were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

The spokesperson added that the militants were affiliated with the banned outfit Daesh and that officials had recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and advanced weapons from the slain terrorists.

The spokesperson confirmed that the militants planned to carry out an attack at a religious minority's place of worship. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan