Four terrorists killed by CTD in encounter in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Four terrorists were killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during an operation ear Azam Chowk in Bhawalpur on Sunday, reported Geo News.

According to a CTD official, an exchange of fire took place between the CTD officials and the militants in which four terrorists were killed. Three, however, managed to escape. The slain terrorists were identified as Amanullah, Abdul Jabbar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

The spokesperson added that the militants were affiliated with the banned outfit Daesh and that officials had recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles and advanced weapons from the slain terrorists.

The spokesperson confirmed that the militants planned to carry out an attack at a religious minority's place of worship.