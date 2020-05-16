Shahid Afridi says Tom Cruise and Aamir Khan should play his role if film is made on his life

Pakistan former cricket captain Shahid Afridi has turned out to be a big fan of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Indian star Aaamir.

Answering a question, the flamboyant all-rounder said he would like Indian actor Aamir Khan to play his role if the biopic is made in the Urdu language.

He said he would want Tom Cruise to play him if the film is made in the English language .

Popularly known as Boom Boom, Afridi is successful all-rounder who is respected for his consistent bowling that relies on change of pace rather than spin.

He drew greater attention for his aggressive batting style and became the world record holder for the fastest ODI century in 37 deliveries. He still holds the distinction of having hit the most sixes in the history of ODI cricket.

The former Pakistan skipper is currently helping people whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.