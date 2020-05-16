Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly against NAB cases by PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), condemning the cases filed against the Sharif family by the accountability watchdog.

The resolution was submitted by PML-N member Sameera Komal.

"Strongly condemn the false propaganda against the Sharif family by the anti-corruption watchdog. The bureau has been mocking the Sharif family and PML-N for three years," the resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly read.

"NAB cases against federal and provincial ministers, including the Prime Minister are underway; however, the bureau has failed to maintain its impartiality and efficacy," it added.

The NAB is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.



As per a recent report, NAB Lahore has forwarded a Rs 7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Sharif family members to its chairman for approval to be filed in an accountability court. This also includes the investigation pertaining to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In March this year, an accountability court had granted exemption from personal appearance to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and nephew Yousaf Abbas in the case till the filing of a reference.

As per NAB, the bureau in January 2018 had received a Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) report describing huge suspicious transactions in billions of rupees in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills under Anti-Money Laundering Act.

It is pertinent to mention here that in January 2018, the PML-N was ruling the country. After receiving the FMU report, the NAB started its inquiry in October 2018 and found that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and family and Abbas Sharif and family were shareholders in the company, along with some foreigners from the UAE and the UK.

In November 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the case. In its verdict, the court directed Maryam Nawaz to submit her passport with the court and submit two surety bonds of Rs100 million each.

The court also directed the PML-N leader to also deposit 70 million separately with the court.