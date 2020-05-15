close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2020

MMA lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus falls ill during NA session

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: MNA Munir Orakzai, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks ago, fell ill during a National Assembly session on Friday. 

The MMA lawmaker, who had arrived to attend a session of the parliament in a wheelchair, fell ill during the session. He was shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital from the National Assembly immediately.

Munir Orakzai tests positive for coronavirus

Last month, Orakzai's son had confirmed to Geo News that his father had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the Hayatabad Complex.

“My father was on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night. He is doing much better now,” Akhtar Munir Orakzai had said.

Akhta had further said that his father had contracted the virus after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. “Because of the lockdown, my father is at home. The rest of the family is also undergoing tests,” he had said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus — 89 — and has 1,708 confirmed cases.

The country overall has reported more than 12,000 cases and over 250 deaths.

Latest News

More From Pakistan