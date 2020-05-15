MMA lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus falls ill during NA session

ISLAMABAD: MNA Munir Orakzai, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few weeks ago, fell ill during a National Assembly session on Friday.

The MMA lawmaker, who had arrived to attend a session of the parliament in a wheelchair, fell ill during the session. He was shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital from the National Assembly immediately.

Munir Orakzai tests positive for coronavirus

Last month, Orakzai's son had confirmed to Geo News that his father had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the Hayatabad Complex.

“My father was on a ventilator at Hayatabad Complex last night. He is doing much better now,” Akhtar Munir Orakzai had said.

Akhta had further said that his father had contracted the virus after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. “Because of the lockdown, my father is at home. The rest of the family is also undergoing tests,” he had said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus — 89 — and has 1,708 confirmed cases.

The country overall has reported more than 12,000 cases and over 250 deaths.