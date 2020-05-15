Cate Blanchett reveals she wanted to land second role in ‘The Lord Of The Rings’

Cate Blanchett has mesmerised fans with various outstanding performances in movies like 'The Aviator', 'Blue Jasmine', 'Elizabeth, Carol', and 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

However, 'Lord of the Rings' fans will always cherish the actress for her character Galadriel in the Oscar-winning movie trilogy. Even though it wasn’t a huge part. She was interested in playing another role in the franchise.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star has revealed that if she had her way, she would have featured as a dwarf in the franchise, after playing Galadriel.

During her latest interview, the actress admitted that she loved working on 'Lord of the Rings'. In fact, she loved working on the film so much, that she pitched another role to director Peter Jackson. Speaking about working in the popular film, the actress said, “For me it was super quick. There’s not too many chicks in the Tolkien universe,” she added.

The actress revealed that she came very close to transforming into a male dwarf just to spend more time on the sets. “I loved it so much and I did say to Peter and Fran, they were doing a banquet scene with a whole lot of dwarves. I always wanted to play the bearded lady, so I asked them, could I be your hairy wife woman when you pan across the banquet table of dwarves?" she mentioned.

The actress said they could not move forward with the plan because of some scheduling issues.



