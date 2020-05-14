Shibli Faraz asks opposition to support govt in its measures against virus

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the opposition should refrain from playing the blame game and support the government in its measures to ward off the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker was addressing the Senate, where he said that the coronavirus is not only a cause of concern in Pakistan but around the world as well.

The Senator expressed relief that Pakistan has a less severe situation as compared to the other countries, saying that the country made efforts despite limited resources.

He lamented that the lockdown measures affected the middle class and daily wage workers the most, adding that more than Rs100 billion have been disbursed under the Ehsaas programme.

While referring to fellow Senator from PML-N, Mushahidullah Khan, Faraz said that the allegation that diesel is not available in the markets is incorrect.

Faraz criticized the elites of the country, saying that in his opinion they are ‘above the law’.

“When they are asked questions, these people say that they are a target of political vengeance,” he said.

The Senator added that those politicians and elites, who travel abroad for treatment, fail to appear when they are summoned for the sessions.

“Opposition should tell what is its own plan to counter the coronavirus?” said the lawmaker before the assembly.

He said that it is fine if the opposition does not support Prime Minister Imran Khan, but it should support the nation.

Faraz added that the enemies of the state want it to fall victim to sectarianism.