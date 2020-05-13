PTI's Shahbaz Gill appointed PM's special assistant on political communication

Shahbaz Gill appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication on May 13, 2020. — APP/Files

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, a government notification said on Wednesday.

According to a notification by the Cabinet Division: "The Prime Minister, In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1 A or Schedule-V-A of the said Rules has been pleased to appoint Dr. Shahbaz Gill as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, with immediate effect."



The appointment has been made on honorary basis, the notification read.

Gill, in September last year, resigned as the spokesman to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

"I hereby resign from the post of Official Spokesperson to CM Punjab," Gill had written in a hand-written note without specifying any reason.

Federal Minister on Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry welcomed the decision and congratulated Gill on the "well deserved" appointment.

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Cheema also congratulated Gill on assuming the new role. Wishing him the best of luck, Cheema said: "InshAllah you will continue to bust propaganda and exposing lies of opposition while ensuring better communication of government's intitiatives".



Cabinet size reaches 50

Earlier, in April, PM Imran's cabinet reached 50 members including federal and state ministers, special assistants, and advisers.

According to the breakdown, of the 50 cabinet members, the premier has appointed 27 federal ministers, four state ministers, five advisers, and 14 special assistants in total.

PM Imran has promoted only two of his special assistants — Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Dr Sania Nishtar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shahzad Arbab — as federal ministers.