Violation of SOPs, lockdown restrictions in Sindh will lead to Rs1 million fine

Violation of any act mentioned in the coronavirus emergency relief ordinance will result in a fine. — Geo News/Screengrab via The News

KARACHI: People found in violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be charged a fine of Rs1 million after the Sindh government introduced an ordinance on Wednesday



The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020, came into effect after Governor Sindh Imran Ismail — who earlier rejected the proposal — ratified it.

According to the ordinance, which was approved by the provincial cabinet on April 27, violation of any the act mentioned in the ordinance will result in a fine.

Prior to this, the fine for violating the Infectious Diseases Act was Rs 3,000.

Failure to stem the spread of the pandemic would also be dealt with under the same ordinance, it read.

The text of the ordinance states that the officer concerned will be required to state the reasons for imposing the fine, while there will be a separate fine for repeated violation.

Karachi's shopping areas sealed

Karachi police on Wednesday sealed the city's major markets — including Zainab Market — over the shopkeepers' failure to adhere to safety protocols to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The past two days have witnessed a flurry of shoppers throwing caution to the wind and rushing to acquire much sought-after goods with Eid fast approaching.

Read more: Sindh government allows markets to operate from 8am to 4pm

Neither shopkeepers nor customers were seen taking necessary precautions such as wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently. Today, in view of these violations, the city's police sealed all major markets, much to the chagrin of shopkeepers who had been looking forward to selling their wares after a two month hiatus.

A raid by district administration authorities was conducted in the city's Saddar area, after which Zainab Market and Madina City Mall were shut down.

Besides Zainab Market, Victoria Market, International Market, Gul Plaza and Arham Shopping Centre were also sealed off.

According to Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool, the shopkeepers were neither wearing masks or gloves, nor using sanitisers.