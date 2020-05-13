Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Eid moon-sighting in Pakistan on May 23

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on May 23, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr crescent, a statement from religious affairs ministry said.
The committee will meet in Karachi at the office of Pakistan Meteorological Department.
"Meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time. The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad will hold its meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony," the statement read.
The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.
The position of the crescent may be conveyed to Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman on his cell nos 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General (R&R) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi 021-99261412; 021-99261413.