Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Eid moon-sighting in Pakistan on May 23

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on May 23, 2020 to sight Eid-ul-Fitr moon. — AFP/Files

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on May 23, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr crescent, a statement from religious affairs ministry said.

The committee will meet in Karachi at the office of Pakistan Meteorological Department.

"Meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time. The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad will hold its meeting in the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony," the statement read.

The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

The position of the crescent may be conveyed to Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman on his cell nos 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General (R&R) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi 021-99261412; 021-99261413.