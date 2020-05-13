Governor Sindh Imran Ismail says he has tested negative for COVID-19

Governor Imran Ismail tests negative for coronavirus on May 12, 2020. — APP/Files

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail late Tuesday revealed that he had tested negative for COVID-19, a few hours after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had also announced that he tested negative for the virus.

The governor had tested positive for the virus on April 27 and again on May 8.

Ismail, in a tweet, said: "Alhamdulilah I have received my test results in which I have been tested negative for COVID19."

"Many thanks to all those who prayed for my health. I will soon be donating blood plasma to those in need," he said.

Earlier in the day, NA Speaker Qaiser revealed that he had also recovered from coronavirus and had been shifted back to his residence.

Qaiser, as well as his son and daughter, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 30.

Qaiser, in a video on Twitter had said: "I have tested negative for coronavirus and would like to thank all those who prayed for me."

"I have decided to set up a foundation which will provide education, health, and aid in agriculture," he said, while mentioning that he would now "spend his life" for the nation.

Several politicians have contracted the virus, including, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who has since recovered.

Prior to that, PPP lawmaker Rana Hamir Singh, of Sindh Assembly, tested positive for COVID-19.



PTI's MPA from Mardan, Abdul Salam Afridi , also had tested positive for the novel virus. Afridi has recovered now.

MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed of Sindh Assembly also contracted pandemic disease, as did eight of his family members, reportedly.