Ertugrul to invoke identity crisis in Pakistan, believes Jibran Nasir

After record-breaking success of the Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, many celebrities have put forward their opinions about airing the historic drama in Pakistan.

Recently, social-activist turned politician Jibran Nasir has raised concerns on the broadcast of the the first season of blockbuster serial on PTV referring it as a source for inculcating identity crisis and sense of cultural invasion among Pakistanis.

Taking to Twitter, Nasir wrote: "We've many beautiful cultures in Pak[istan] but many still face a identity crisis which is also seen in our diaspora."

He went on to add, "Being ourselves often causes “Goras” to confuse us as Indians due to our similarities, so we mimicked Arabs tracing our roots to Bin Qasim. Now we’re trying being Turks.”

Following his tweet, a debate flared up on social media along with a tirade of criticism for Nasir where the users cancelled his reservations, saying that the series holds a much more positive impact especially on youth as it enlightens about the glorious history of Islam.



While few believed that it is better to idealise Muslim rulers and legendary characters than Bollywood and Hollywood actors, others contended that Dirilis Ertugrul is a fictional series that should be celebrated for its artwork rather than criticising the series with such dissenting views.

In the past, actor Shaan Shahid also shared his two cents on the matter while opposing the broadcast of the serial. On the contrary, other Pakistan celebrities including Bilal Ashraf and Haroon Shahid appreciated the makers for their commendable craft and flawless performance of actors in the series.

Originally produced by the Turkish state-owned media company TRT in collaboration with a private company, the historic drama was later dubbed into various languages and was streamed online around the world.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.

The series depicts the pre-history of the Ottoman Empire, chronicling around the plight of the nomadic Kayi Oghuz Turkic tribe, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.