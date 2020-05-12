NA Speaker Asad Qaiser says he has tested negative for coronavirus

NA Speakers tests negative for COVID-19. — Twitter/Screengrab via The News

Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Tuesday he has tested negative for coronavirus and has shifted to his residence.



Qaiser, as well as his son and daughter, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 30.

Qaiser, in a video on Twitter, said: "I have tested negative for coronavirus and would like to thank all those who prayed for me."

"I have decided to set up a foundation which will provide education, health, and aid in agriculture," he said, while mentioning that he would now "spend his life" for the nation.

The NA speaker said that the test results for his children would be available by tomorrow.

Several politicians have contracted the virus, including, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, who has twice tested positive; Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who has since recovered.

Prior to that, PPP lawmaker Rana Hamir Singh, of Sindh Assembly, tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI's MPA from Mardan, Abdul Salam Afridi, had tested also positive for the novel virus. Afridi has recovered now.

MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed of Sindh Assembly also contracted positive for the virus, as did eight of his family members, reportedly.