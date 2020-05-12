Saeed Ghani says Sindh schools might not open for another six months as COVID-19 cases surge

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference in Karachi on May 12, 2020. — Geo News/Screengrab via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Schools in Sindh may not reopen for another six months and a new online curriculum will soon be introduced, provincial education minister Saeed Ghani said Tuesday as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sindh recorded 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest daily death toll to date from the coronavirus.



Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the education minister said that the government "will not take the risk to send children to school".

He said that schools in Sindh will not reopen on June 1 and that a new date will be notified later.

"Shafqat Mehmood himself is saying that there are some hurdles in promoting students of matriculation and intermediate," he said, referring to the federal minister for education.

He said that the matriculation and intermediate board rules dictate that no one be promoted without having taken the final examination.

"We don't want the students to face any legal trouble later," he said.

He said that it had been decided to promote students of class 1 to class 8 but that there were problems in enforcing this decision as well.

"For children to be promoted, their previous class's performance will have to be evaluated. If someone has not cleared a subject, an examination for that subject will have to be held after things improve," said Ghani.

The education minister said that a committee had been formed to iron out all the issues.

He said that the coronavirus outbreak has made it mandatory for everyone to bring about changes to their lifestyles.

"We cannot keep schools closed indefinitely; we need to keep in mind children's education."

He said in this regard, an online curriculum will be introduced and other models to ensure children's education does not take a hit are also being considered.

A National Coordination Committee had convened on Thursday on the matter of bring about changes to the coronavirus lockdown. It was decided that restrictions would be eased beginning May 9.

It was also decided that schools would remain closed till July 15.