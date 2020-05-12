close
Tue May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020

COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy exchange views on coronavirus, regional security

Tue, May 12, 2020
Chinese ambassador Yao Jing meets COAS Bajwa. — Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss COVID-19 situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including, regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed,"  the statement from the ISPR said.

COAS Bajwa expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for his country's "immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help" Pakistan fight the pandemic.

Visiting dignitary also "re-assured" China's continued support for Pakistan at all forums, the statement added.

