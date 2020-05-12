MNA Ali Wazir tests positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
National Assembly member and politician from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir has tested positive for coronavirus, Mohsin Dawar, another lawmaker from the tribal region said on Tuesday.
“Our friend Ali Wazir has been tested positive for COVID-19,” Dawar said in a tweet.
“He is taking necessary precautions and is fine for now. We request everyone to please remember him in your prayers.”