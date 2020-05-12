close
Tue May 12, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 12, 2020

MNA Ali Wazir tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 12, 2020

National Assembly member and politician from South Waziristan, Ali Wazir has tested positive for coronavirus, Mohsin Dawar, another lawmaker from the tribal region said on Tuesday.

“Our friend Ali Wazir has been tested positive for COVID-19,” Dawar said in a tweet.

“He is taking necessary precautions and is fine for now. We request everyone to please remember him in your prayers.”

