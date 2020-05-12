K-Electric's move to charge for two months in one bill slammed by MQM-P lawmakers

The logo of the MQM. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A move by the metropolis' sole power supplier, K-Electric, to send two months' combined bills to the consumers was slammed by lawmakers from the MQM-P, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI on Monday, especially in light of economic woes amid the coronavirus pandemic and power outages during Ramadan.

The K-Electric was an unbridled horse that did not heed either the government or the laws, a spokesperson for the lawmakers said. While the governments all around the world were providing relief to their people during the coronavirus pandemic, the power company was, "as always busy, looting".

People, the MQM spokesperson said, were unable to pay two months' worth of electricity bills due to the coronavirus lockdown that saw businesses closed and economic activities brought to a halt.

Moreover, the KE was continuing its Ramadan practice of double-billing and load-shedding, the spokesperson said, adding that if the power supplier would not waive off the bills, it should at least offer payment through easy installments.