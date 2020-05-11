Punjab governor launches TECNO donation campaign

TECNO, a premier smartphone brand conducted a CSR Donation Ceremony on 11th of May, 2020 in which Governor of the Punjab Choudhry Muhamad Sarwar along with other provincial government officials were also present. The ceremony took place at Hafeez Centre in Lahore, the biggest I.T Market of the country. Fulfilling its corporate responsibility, TECNO has taken an admirable initiative to distribute medical products and equipment.

The Overview of the CSR campaign, “Healthy Back to Business,” was to help Pakistan’s mobile phone industry to resume work and production. Since the first outbreak of coronavirus patient in March the country has been observing strict lockdown for over a span of 50 days, now. With the efforts of medical staff and nationwide support the country has reasonably controlled the spread of Covid-19. As a renowned Chinese brand, TECNO has come forward with the great responsibility of helping their Pakistani brethren.

While addressing the tech dealers nationwide, TECNO’s Sales Director, Adeel Tahir, said:

“The current pandemic is cause for great concern for the whole world. Nonetheless, TECNO is committed to provide safe and healthy shopping environment to retailers and customers in Pakistan. We feel proud to join hands with Pakistan Mobile Industry Union and extend our help to companies in getting back to business while ensuring their health security through our effective Donation Campaign.”

Initiating this campaign, TECNO donated 120,000 masks and 32 sterilized disinfecting tunnels to various mobile vendor markets, nationwide. These items would further be circulated to local mobile customers, I.T market unions, custom organizations and to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority enterprise. This campaign aims at maximizing sales process in the country by reducing the threat of Covid-19 outspread.

TECNO, maintaining its brand equity has always been one step ahead in executing productive CSR campaigns. With its large donation to Khubaib Foundation’s Blue Chalk Campaign for educating orphans the brand has a history with constructive campaigns. Yet again, TECNO has high hopes with this charitable campaign to help local industries regulate their business and make a significant difference in Pakistan. TECNO tiktok campaign #ExpectMoreSafe is also in trending over social media with 52.6 million views.